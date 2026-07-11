AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Makes New $12.62 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,281 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $12,623,000. Netflix accounts for 8.2% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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