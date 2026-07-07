Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,600 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 12.0% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,429,652 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $410,110,000 after purchasing an additional 541,067 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 281.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,345 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,637 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $364.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.88 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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