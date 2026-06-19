Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931,580 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,326 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $2,175,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $58,712,878,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,699,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,569,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,841,419 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,543,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,013 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

GOOG stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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