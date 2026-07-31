Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,063 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is expanding its AI capabilities. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Gemini Robotics 2

Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Google is committing further capital to AI infrastructure. Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Anthropic data center financing

Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: AI Overviews may be disrupting Google’s referral ecosystem. Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Reddit CEO comments on AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s stronger market reaction underscored investor concerns. Microsoft’s Azure and Copilot results reinforced its AI leadership, highlighting the competitive challenge to Google Cloud. At the same time, Alphabet insiders and several funds reported share sales, adding to cautious sentiment after the earnings-related pullback.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $333.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $356.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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