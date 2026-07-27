Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 521.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,640 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 192,699 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 317,210 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $90,995,000 after buying an additional 130,830 shares during the period. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 21,207 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,860,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,681,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $319.09 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $360.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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