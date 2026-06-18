Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,119 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 18.1% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $362.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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