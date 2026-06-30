Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of HF Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock worth $5,016,958 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $351.28 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $366.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.88 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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