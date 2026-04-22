Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,162 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 40,025 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $346.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $330.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.49 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $306.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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