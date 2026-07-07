Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,652 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 541,067 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,345 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,637 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 83,732 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of GOOG opened at $364.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $173.88 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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