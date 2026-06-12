Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Canopy Partners LLC's 6th Largest Position

Canopy Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Canopy Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Canopy Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $357.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $359.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

More Alphabet News

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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