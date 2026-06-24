Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's 3rd Largest Position

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,028 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 156,032 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.8% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,461 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $346.66 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $368.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CICC Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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