Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's 3rd Largest Position

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,353 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.1% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 4.9%

GOOGL stock opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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