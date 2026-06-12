Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Lessened by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,901,505 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,239,006 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $2,160,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $357.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $359.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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