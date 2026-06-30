Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,958 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,537 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,778 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,958 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $369.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.77 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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