Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,560 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $379.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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