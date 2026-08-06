Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,350 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 28,211 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.67 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $411.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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