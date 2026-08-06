Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,036 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Guardian Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.67 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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