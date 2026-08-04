Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,172 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,671,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.60 and a 200-day moving average of $339.62. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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