Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Increased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,093 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,698 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.1% of Rokos Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $941,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $356.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.67 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CICC Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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