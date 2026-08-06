Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,867,713 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 209,619 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $2,550,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.67 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the sale, the director owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Arete Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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