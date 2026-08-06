Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Increased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,848 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.4% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.67 and a 52-week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 over the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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