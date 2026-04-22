Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 18,305 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 180.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $245,980,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $511.16 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $508.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $659.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Mastercard Study (BusinessWire)

Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. AI Agent Payment Push (Yahoo)

Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. MA vs PYPL (Zacks)

Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Fraud Study (Globe Newswire/Yahoo)

Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Valuation/Price Discussion (Yahoo)

Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Card Fee Case (Yahoo)

Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent short-term share weakness has been noted in market commentary (e.g., Zacks) as MA dipped more than the broader market today — likely reflecting profit-taking, valuation pressure and macro sentiment rather than a single negative company event. Why MA Dipped (Zacks)

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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