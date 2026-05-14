Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995,084 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 887,949 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $558,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.32.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3%

NVDA opened at $225.83 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $227.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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