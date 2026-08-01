Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 19,261 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,612,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,207,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $289,262,000 after buying an additional 1,079,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after buying an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The business's 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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