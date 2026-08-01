Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 71,503 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,117 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2%

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mondelez International

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About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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