Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 55,498 MetLife, Inc. $MET

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,512 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $96.21 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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