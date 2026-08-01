Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC - Free Report) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,363 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,757 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $10,264,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,817,000 after buying an additional 90,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

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Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation NYSE: BEPC is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

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