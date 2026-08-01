Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 266.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income.

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Equinix Bond Sale Report

The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—4,245 contracts versus average daily volume of 775—signals increased defensive or bearish positioning, though it does not necessarily represent company-specific fundamentals.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,019.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,053.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $995.00. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,210.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $1,208.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,192.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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