Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM - Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,415 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,491,899 shares of the company's stock worth $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,081,184 shares of the company's stock worth $313,301,000 after purchasing an additional 330,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,438 shares of the company's stock worth $90,612,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 84.47%. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7888 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Hess Midstream Partners's payout ratio is 107.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess Midstream Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hess Midstream Partners

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

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