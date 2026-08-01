Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 224.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $171.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $161.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.29). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 16.10%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey's revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Houlihan Lokey News

Here are the key news stories impacting Houlihan Lokey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Houlihan Lokey declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share , payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 2.2%, providing shareholder income.

Houlihan Lokey declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 2.2%, providing shareholder income. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained an “overweight” rating despite lowering its price target to $177 from $187, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods retained an “outperform” rating and reduced its target to $153 from $160. Both targets remain substantially above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts expect a recovery.

Morgan Stanley maintained an rating despite lowering its price target to $177 from $187, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods retained an rating and reduced its target to $153 from $160. Both targets remain substantially above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts expect a recovery. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $147 from $161 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still indicates upside, but the cut reflects more cautious expectations for the company’s valuation or near-term performance. Houlihan Lokey Given New $147 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS lowered its price target to and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still indicates upside, but the cut reflects more cautious expectations for the company’s valuation or near-term performance. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 earnings were well below expectations: adjusted EPS was $1.35 versus the $1.64 consensus, and revenue was $511 million versus $602.38 million expected. EPS also fell from $2.14 a year earlier, while revenue declined 15.6% year over year. The sizable earnings and revenue misses are the primary catalyst weighing on HLI. Houlihan Lokey Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Houlihan Lokey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Houlihan Lokey wasn't on the list.

While Houlihan Lokey currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here