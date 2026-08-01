Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,243 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.61 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 21.01%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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