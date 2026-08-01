Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,659,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,047,000 after buying an additional 628,390 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 746,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 500,292 shares of the company's stock worth $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is 31.95%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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