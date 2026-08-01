Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,643 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 176.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 52.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 38.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $503,352.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 9,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,743,548.04. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.49, for a total transaction of $420,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,451,391.04. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $320.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.78. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $326.78.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $855.36 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 22.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Primerica from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Primerica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $305.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $308.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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