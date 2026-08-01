Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 59.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting PPG Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. PPG Industries could be 11% undervalued

PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. Positive Sentiment: PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Why PPG is a great dividend stock

PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Citigroup lowers PPG price target

Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a critical test for PPG’s coatings demand and margins. Investors are watching whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger profitability amid potentially difficult market conditions. PPG faces a crucial coatings test PPG faces a critical margin test

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PPG Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Featured Stories

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