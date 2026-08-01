Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 635.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,461 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in General Mills were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company's stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -199.14 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,355.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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