Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 293.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.67.

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Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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