AlTi Global Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,372 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of AlTi Global Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,485 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is reportedly backing a potential $15 billion Texas data-center project tied to Anthropic, providing financial guarantees and chips. The project could strengthen Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure position and create additional demand for Alphabet’s services, although the guarantees also add financial exposure. Anthropic data center financing

Alphabet is reportedly backing a potential tied to Anthropic, providing financial guarantees and chips. The project could strengthen Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure position and create additional demand for Alphabet’s services, although the guarantees also add financial exposure. Positive Sentiment: Google said AI-assisted development enabled it to fix more Chrome security vulnerabilities in June than during the previous two years combined. Faster security improvements could support Chrome’s reliability and Google’s broader AI-productivity narrative. Google Chrome security improvements

Google said AI-assisted development enabled it to fix more Chrome security vulnerabilities in June than during the previous two years combined. Faster security improvements could support Chrome’s reliability and Google’s broader AI-productivity narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $20.50 from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus, while other firms maintain bullish ratings and targets. Alphabet also expanded its Gemini partnership with Oracle, potentially widening enterprise AI distribution. Alphabet growth-stock analysis

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $20.50 from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus, while other firms maintain bullish ratings and targets. Alphabet also expanded its Gemini partnership with Oracle, potentially widening enterprise AI distribution. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s strong Azure and Copilot results reinforce robust enterprise AI demand, but they also highlight the intense competition among hyperscalers and may raise investor expectations for Google Cloud.

Microsoft’s strong Azure and Copilot results reinforce robust enterprise AI demand, but they also highlight the intense competition among hyperscalers and may raise investor expectations for Google Cloud. Negative Sentiment: Reddit’s CEO said Google’s AI Overviews have not replaced the referral value of traditional “10 blue links.” Reduced traffic to publishers could increase pressure on Google’s search ecosystem and raise questions about how AI summaries will protect advertising economics. Reddit CEO comments on Google AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said Google’s AI Overviews have not replaced the referral value of traditional “10 blue links.” Reduced traffic to publishers could increase pressure on Google’s search ecosystem and raise questions about how AI summaries will protect advertising economics. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet faces additional sentiment headwinds from securities-law investigations and recent insider or major-shareholder stock sales. These filings are relatively small compared with Alphabet’s market value, but they can weigh on confidence during a post-earnings selloff.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $333.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.82 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here