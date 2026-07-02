Altria Group, Inc. $MO Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,753 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.44.

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About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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