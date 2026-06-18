Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $268.67 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494,121 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 196,697 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 3.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.74% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $268,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,576. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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