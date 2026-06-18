Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $942,000 in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,753,000. Marex Group plc raised its stake in IonQ by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IonQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,195,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ introduced Clavis XG Multiplex , a new quantum key distribution product aimed at making quantum security more practical and scalable for metro fiber networks, which could support future enterprise adoption. Article Title

IonQ introduced , a new quantum key distribution product aimed at making quantum security more practical and scalable for metro fiber networks, which could support future enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks analyst note highlighted IonQ’s commercialization momentum , including a presold 256-qubit system and cost-discipline efforts, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative despite heavy R&D spending. Article Title

A Zacks analyst note highlighted IonQ’s , including a presold 256-qubit system and cost-discipline efforts, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative despite heavy R&D spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and $100 price target , signaling that some Wall Street analysts still see substantial upside. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a rating and , signaling that some Wall Street analysts still see substantial upside. Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool noted IonQ remains a sector leader with record revenue growth and a large backlog, but it still trades at a premium valuation , which can keep volatility high. Article Title

The Motley Fool noted IonQ remains a with record revenue growth and a large backlog, but it still trades at a , which can keep volatility high. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell alongside other quantum computing names as the sector’s recent rally reversed , suggesting some of the decline is driven by profit-taking and broader sentiment toward the group. Article Title

Shares fell alongside other quantum computing names as the sector’s , suggesting some of the decline is driven by profit-taking and broader sentiment toward the group. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention also remains on IonQ’s losses and heavy R&D spending, which continue to weigh on profitability despite strong revenue growth. Article Title

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $54.90 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.06 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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