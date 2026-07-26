Alua Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Alua Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 474,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,869,000. Roku accounts for about 4.0% of Alua Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alua Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Roku at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Roku by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $857,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total transaction of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,323.76. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Trading Up 0.2%

Roku stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

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