Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Activest Wealth Management's 6th Largest Position

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,218 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Activest Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,248,077.48. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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