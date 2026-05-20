Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Comerica Bank's 6th Largest Position

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832,936 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 119,793 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Comerica Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comerica Bank's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $423,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $333.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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