Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's Largest Position

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,866 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 25.0% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headland Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 27,330 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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