Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Peak Financial Advisors LLC's 9th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,167 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $112,917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,546 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 90,800 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.03. 5,884,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,336,535. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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