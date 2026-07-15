Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Private Wealth Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,531 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $313.00 price target (up from $312.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report.

Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth.

Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility.

Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending.

The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending. Negative Sentiment: New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans.

New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s shutdown plans in Quebec and ongoing criticism around AI-related job cuts also add a modest overhang on sentiment, though these issues appear less central than the financing and AI-growth debate.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

AMZN opened at $247.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $252.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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