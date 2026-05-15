Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,736 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 60,602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $603,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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