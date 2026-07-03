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Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lifted by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its Amazon stake by 32.5% in the first quarter, adding 9,000 shares to reach 36,700 shares valued at about $7.64 million. Amazon is now its third-largest holding, making up roughly 3.9% of the portfolio.
  • Amazon insiders were active sellers recently, including CEO Douglas J. Herrington and VP Shelley Reynolds. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares worth about $51.6 million.
  • Wall Street remains upbeat on Amazon, with 57 analysts rating it a Buy and the consensus price target at $312.79. The company also beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting EPS of $2.78 on revenue of $181.52 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $242.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $254.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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