Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Reduced by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,676 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 12.6% of Barton Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barton Investment Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $250.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.29 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. President Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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