Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Trimmed by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,141 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

AMZN stock opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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